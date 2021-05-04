Armenian MFA should apologize instead of voicing groundless claims - Azerbaijan's MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan is overcoming the grave consequences of the aggressive policy and vandalism of Armenia, Trend reports citing the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The commentary was made in response to the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the reconstruction work in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

“Therefore, it would be more correct if the Armenian Foreign Ministry did not come out with groundless claims, but apologized,” the MFA stated.

“A process of restoration and creation has begun in Azerbaijan on the lands that were liberated after almost 30 years of occupation,” the message said.

"Currently, large-scale reconstruction work is being carried out in these territories, including the restoration of our historical, cultural and religious heritage, destroyed by Armenia during the decades of occupation,” the message said.

“Mosques, historical monuments, mausoleums, house-museums, as well as the Ghazanchetsots church are being restored within the large-scale construction work being carried out in Shusha city,” the message said. “This reconstruction work is being carried out in accordance with the original architectural style to restore the historical appearance of Shusha.”

“The discovery of fragments of the Iskander-M missile 200 meters off Ghazanchetsots church in Shusha and the fact that this tragedy did not occur only by a lucky chance, showed that Armenia is ready to destroy the entire city by using this deadly weapon, including the church that it "values",” the message said.

“We bring to the attention of the Armenian Foreign Ministry that as opposed to Armenia, which for decades held the territory of a neighboring country under illegal military occupation, every monument, building, stone on the Azerbaijani territory is of value for Azerbaijan, which liberated its lands, the attention is paid to their reconstruction and protection at the state level,” the message said.

“As for Armenia, everyone sees the atrocities committed by this country on the Azerbaijani territory,” the message said.

“Armenia on these lands systematically and deliberately destroyed or changed the cultural and historical heritage,” the message said. “In particular, manuscripts and other valuable museum exhibits were destroyed, plundered or put up for sale in the "black markets".”

“The valuable Azerbaijani carpets were looted,” the message said. “Hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 22 museums and branches of museums, in which more than 100,000 exhibits were collected, four art galleries, eight parks of culture and recreation, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world on the territory of Fuzuli district - Azykh cave were damaged as a result of the Armenian vandalism.”

“The country that committed all these atrocities, violated international obligations, has neither the moral nor the legal right to give any comments in connection with the construction and restoration work being carried out by Azerbaijan on its territory,” the message said.

“Today Azerbaijan is overcoming the grave consequences of Armenia’s aggressive policy and vandalism and it would be more correct for the Armenian Foreign Ministry to apologize and not to make unfounded claims," the message said.