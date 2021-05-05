Relations between peoples of Azerbaijan, Georgia based on long history - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Relations between peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia are based on long history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who is on a visit to the country, Trend reports.

“I am sure the visit will be very successful, and we will strengthen our brotherly relations. Relations between our peoples are based on long history, centuries of good neighborhood and friendship. I think that this is a very good basis for our current relationship development which demonstrates very big dynamic. It actually covers many areas," said the president.

"I am very glad that you are visiting us. I wish you good health. I know that you recently have had the coronavirus. I am very glad that you fully recovered. That was the reason for a little bit delay of your visit to Azerbaijan,” the head of state said.