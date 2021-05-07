Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan talks possibilities of resuming int'l travel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas has spoken about international travel during an online event, Trend reports.

"I am confident that we will find a way to resume international travel in the future," Jankauskas said.

"At the moment the process of vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan, the main goal of which is to ensure the safety of the population," the official added.

"Recently, Azerbaijan received the Astra Zeneca vaccine through the COVAX mechanism. Thus, Azerbaijan has a number of vaccines against COVID-19. I believe that in the future, global vaccination will ensure the resumption of international travel," Jankauskas said.