Head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan talks possibilities of resuming int'l travel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7
Trend:
Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas has spoken about international travel during an online event, Trend reports.
"I am confident that we will find a way to resume international travel in the future," Jankauskas said.
"At the moment the process of vaccination against COVID-19 continues in Azerbaijan, the main goal of which is to ensure the safety of the population," the official added.
"Recently, Azerbaijan received the Astra Zeneca vaccine through the COVAX mechanism. Thus, Azerbaijan has a number of vaccines against COVID-19. I believe that in the future, global vaccination will ensure the resumption of international travel," Jankauskas said.
Latest
Group teams perform at National Gymnastics Arena as part of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - results of performance of Azerbaijani gymnasts in exercise with hoop and ball (PHOTO)
All gymnasts provided with necessary time to train for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Greek gymnast
Winners of ‘Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering’ conference awarded (PHOTO)
S.Korea to set up training center for advanced technologies of fruit, vegetable production in Uzbekistan