Shusha declared cultural capital of Azerbaijan - presidential order (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on May 7 declaring the city of Shusha in Karabakh the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“Guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, in order to restore the historical appearance of the city of Shusha, return its former glory and revive a meaningful cultural life, as well as propagandize it in the international arena as a bright pearl of the centuries-old rich culture of Azerbaijan, its architectural and urban planning art, the city of Shusha is declared as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan," the order said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from the order.