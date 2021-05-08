Azerbaijani president displayed successful strategy on battlefield and in media - two tactics of Great Victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Elgun Mansimov - Trend:

During the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev demonstrated a successful strategy not only on the battlefield but also in the information space.

This struggle in the military and information planes was complementary.

While analyzing Azerbaijan’s victory in the second Nagorno-Karabakh war, it becomes clear how important this multilateral strategy of the supreme commander was.

President Aliyev gave about 30 interviews to the international media both during and after the war. Each of them had new thoughts, views, and different approaches.

Thus, the world community was informed about the truth connected with Azerbaijan, the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and in particular, the Nagorno-Karabakh war. That is why interviews with President Aliyev are still the main topic of discussion at the global level despite the war ended seven months ago.

The political experts, military analysts, and certain public figures constantly voice these thoughts by expressing respect for Azerbaijan and its president.

The interview of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, which he gave to BBC during the war [the second Nagorno-Karabakh war], had over three million views.

This has become a real revolution in the history of Azerbaijan's information policy. So far, no interview, statement related to Azerbaijan has had so many views.

This publication was liked by more than 85,000 users, up to 3,000 users commented and up to 33,000 users shared the video in their profiles.

This interview of President Aliyev had three million views only on Twitter.

Taking into account the audience of international information resources, namely, agencies, newspapers, and TV channels, it is possible to say that this interview of the Azerbaijani president was watched by more than one million people.