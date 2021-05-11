This visit to Nakhchivan has great symbolic meaning - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

This is my father's first birthday after the historic Victory. Therefore, I decided to come to his homeland, Nakhchivan, after visiting his grave. I think this visit has a great symbolic meaning, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview to the Azerbaijan Television as part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

“As I mentioned, this is my 15th visit to Nakhchivan but I am in Nakhchivan for the first time on 10 May. I had to be here on this birthday,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I visited the grave of my grandfather Alirza Aliyev. Alirza Aliyev and my grandmother Izzat gave the Azerbaijani people a genius personality such as Heydar Aliyev. Heydar Aliyev is a person who has gained great respect and has exceptional services not only within the borders of Azerbaijan but also around the world. What Heydar Aliyev achieved in his life was the result of his knowledge, skills, intelligence and self-sacrifice. He served our people with dignity at all times. It was under his leadership that Azerbaijan rose to prominence in the 1970s, ascending from the status of the most backward Soviet republic to the most advanced one. It was under his leadership that the people of Nakhchivan were able to prevent the Armenian occupation here in Nakhchivan. Both the intentions and policies of the loathsome enemy were focused on occupying Nakhchivan. This was a part of their next occupation plan. There was this danger and this danger was quite imminent. No one helped Azerbaijan at the time. Azerbaijan had no army, no armed forces. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic lost contact with the main part of Azerbaijan. Armenians kept Nakhchivan in a blockade. Nakhchivan is surrounded by Armenia on three sides. Under such circumstances, the fact that Nakhchivan was protected and defended and the enemy was put in its place is one of the great leader's exceptional achievements,” the head of state said.