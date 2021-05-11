Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Nine killed in Kazan school shooting Russia 13:39
Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan by late May - Russian FM Politics 13:34
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia sign plan of consultations for 2021-2022 (PHOTO) Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan condemns all terror acts - Azerbaijani FM Politics 13:23
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people Uzbekistan 13:20
Azerbaijani president congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday Politics 12:48
Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev Politics 12:47
Twitter Donates $15 Million For COVID-19 Relief In India Other News 12:45
President Ilham Aliyev criticizes statements of Canada's, France's MFAs: Let them mind their own business Politics 12:45
Outpouring of support from US for India, Covid-19 help touches USD half a billion Other News 12:43
Zangazur corridor must and will be opened - President Aliyev Politics 12:43
PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 12:42
This visit to Nakhchivan has great symbolic meaning - President Aliyev Politics 12:38
President Aliyev warns revanchists in Armenia: They shouldn’t play with fire Politics 12:37
Military equipment available to Nakhchivan Army today probably superior to equipment of some advanced countries - President Aliyev Politics 12:35
Russian FM visits tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev Politics 12:32
There is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 12:32
Iran and Serbia plan to develop trade ties Business 12:02
Azerbaijani, Russian delegations holding meeting in expanded composition Politics 11:55
Value of exports from Azerbaijan to UK soars Business 11:50
FMs of Azerbaijan, Russia begin one-on-one meeting Politics 11:29
Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda Europe 11:28
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for calibration of ultrasonic flowmeters Tenders 11:27
Australia's Victoria on alert after first COVID-19 case in two months Other News 11:26
Central Bank of Azerbaijan makes allocations to support credit register system Finance 10:58
Kazakhstan sees increase in trade with Iran despite COVID-19 Business 10:47
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Georgia multifold Business 10:46
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 data on cargo movement via local ports from Russia Turkey 10:46
Baku welcomes UNESCO mission to assess cultural heritage of Karabakh - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 10:40
Iranian currency rates for May 11 Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia company opens tender for feasibility study dev't Tenders 10:34
TAP to open tender for purchase of gas for fuelling compressor stations Oil&Gas 10:33
UN says Europe needs more efficient mechanisms to handle migrant arrivals Europe 10:29
Amazon raises $1 billion sustainable bond for climate US 10:16
Latest prices for Azerbaijani oil disclosed Finance 10:14
Azerbaijan boosts import of coffee, tea Business 10:14
SOCAR’s Petkim extends time of repaying receivables Oil&Gas 10:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan releases 1Q2021 net external assets of local commercial banks Finance 10:02
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 11 Uzbekistan 10:01
Turkey unveils volume of goods handled through Bandirma port in 1Q2021 Turkey 10:01
Turkey publishes 1Q2021 data on cargo movement via Izmir port Turkey 09:39
Number of ships received at Turkish Ambarli port in 1Q2021 revealed Turkey 09:39
Turkey confirms 13,604 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 08:52
Kyrgyzstan introduces state regulation of prices for vegetable oil and sugar Kyrgyzstan 08:36
Immunization Technical Advisers of Georgia hope WHO to authorize Sinovac Georgia 08:33
Envoy: Iran supports Afghan peace process Iran 08:24
TRACECA Permanent Representative talks cargo traffic growth on Azerbaijani section Transport 08:20
Over 610 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem - newspaper Other News 07:50
Some 20 terrorists killed, 4 bases destroyed in Burkina Faso Other News 06:34
WHO records over 677,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 worldwide World 05:36
Italy reports just over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 198 deaths Europe 04:33
7 rockets fired from Gaza at Jerusalem area: Israeli military Israel 03:47
Saudi Arabia to require arriving visitors to quarantine for a week Arab World 03:22
Oil prices inch higher as traders eye U.S. pipeline shutdown Oil&Gas 02:44
Palestinians report several killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza Other News 02:11
Biden confident he will meet with Putin US 01:07
Over 1.6mln receive COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 00:11
Azerbaijan's import of cars from Turkey drops Turkey 00:01
Iran makes advanced industrial flame arrester Iran 10 May 23:57
Putin says 21.5 mln Russians vaccinated against COVID-19 Russia 10 May 23:31
U.S. Treasury launches access to $350 billion in state/local COVID-19 aid US 10 May 22:50
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian foreign minister (PHOTO) Politics 10 May 22:12
Global COVID-19 cases, deaths reach plateau - WHO World 10 May 21:25
Electric, hybrid car sales in Turkey surge over 200% in 4 months Turkey 10 May 20:36
Georgian, North Macedonian Presidents sign visa-free agreement Georgia 10 May 20:11
Second component of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10 May 20:09
Iran produces oil-based ozone generator Iran 10 May 20:02
India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown Other News 10 May 19:36
USAID’s focus to remain on modernization of energy sector in Kazakhstan Business 10 May 19:15
China-made meteorological satellite for dawn-dusk orbit passes review Other News 10 May 18:49
Saudi Arabia's GDP contracts 3.3% in Q1 on oil output, non-oil economy recovers Arab World 10 May 18:03
Azerbaijan purchasing new equipment to speed up mine clearance on liberated lands (VIDEO) Society 10 May 18:02
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on May 11 Oil&Gas 10 May 17:54
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10 May 17:53
Activities in Iran’s Khorramshahr port climb Transport 10 May 17:47
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to increase Finance 10 May 17:28
New facility to be put into operation in Iran’s electricity sector Oil&Gas 10 May 17:24
Iran boosts production, export of greens and vegetables Business 10 May 17:08
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 10 Society 10 May 17:07
Iran's ICOFC to develop two gas fields Oil&Gas 10 May 17:07
National leader Heydar Aliyev`s 98th anniversary marked at parliament (PHOTO) Politics 10 May 17:04
Program of Russian FM's visit to Azerbaijan unveiled Politics 10 May 17:04
Azerbaijan confirms 371 more COVID-19 cases, 892 recoveries Society 10 May 16:47
Public reps of Azerbaijan paying tribute to late National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Society 10 May 16:42
Mine-clearing operations begin in Azerbaijan's liberated villages Azerbaijan 10 May 16:14
Iran talks IAEA monitoring cameras at nuclear sites Nuclear Program 10 May 16:14
Presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan hold phone conversation Politics 10 May 16:10
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general Politics 10 May 15:44
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Azerbaijan 10 May 15:34
Uzbekistan eyes ratifying two more conventions of International Labor Organization Uzbekistan 10 May 15:33
Uzbek mining and metallurgical complex exceeds export plan by half Uzbekistan 10 May 15:32
Cargo movements in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port up Transport 10 May 15:32
Iran reveals details of saffron exports Business 10 May 15:32
Various results achieved in Vienna every day – Iran’s MFA Nuclear Program 10 May 15:32
Oil gains after cyberattack forces shutdown of U.S. fuel pipelines Oil&Gas 10 May 15:20
Heydar Aliyev saved independent Azerbaijan from disappearing from political map - Russian expert Politics 10 May 15:10
Iran, Saudi Arabia conduct both bilateral, regional talks – Iran's MFA Politics 10 May 15:07
Registration of presidential candidates starts in Iran Politics 10 May 15:07
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iranian ports grows Transport 10 May 15:07
President Ilham Aliyev ends visit to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (PHOTO) Politics 10 May 14:46
All news