Azerbaijani president congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports on May 11.
Latest
Armenian railways are owned by Russian railways, therefore, we are discussing issue mainly with Russian side - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev criticizes statements of Canada's, France's MFAs: Let them mind their own business
PFPA-Musavat duo mobilized all their resources to overthrow Heydar Aliyev in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev
Military equipment available to Nakhchivan Army today probably superior to equipment of some advanced countries - President Aliyev
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan