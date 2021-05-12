Azerbaijan - unique space where there is interreligious harmony, cooperation, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan as one of the historical and cultural centers of the Muslim world is a unique space where representatives of different religions and beliefs have lived in peace and tranquility for hundreds of years, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said congratulating the Azerbaijani people on the Ramadan holiday, Trend reports.

“There is interreligious harmony and cooperation in our country.”

“The Islamic religion, which has always called for peace, humanism, brotherhood and equality, plays an exceptional role in establishing an atmosphere of tolerance, democratic coexistence, unity and harmony based on mutual respect and trust in our culturally and ethnically diverse society,” the president said.

“Today, the promotion of the freedom of conscience and religion, the relations between the state and religion in accordance with progressive historical traditions and norms of international law, and the encouragement of our national moral values are among the main priorities of our state policy,” the president said.