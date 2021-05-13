Azerbaijani president, first lady watching performance of Kharibulbul festival participants - LIVE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The “Kharibulbul” music festival, being held on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on Jidir Duzu plain of the country’s cultural capital Shusha, continues with a gala concert.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva are listening to the performances of festival participants.