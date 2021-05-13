Azerbaijani president, first lady watching performance of Kharibulbul festival participants - LIVE
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
The “Kharibulbul” music festival, being held on the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on Jidir Duzu plain of the country’s cultural capital Shusha, continues with a gala concert.
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva are listening to the performances of festival participants.
Latest
Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages of fireworks organized in Shusha on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
I never seen city like Shusha elsewhere in world. There probably isn’t one - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani culture, prominent representatives of Azerbaijani culture returned to Shusha today - President Aliyev
After long break, “Kharibulbul” festival being held in Jidir Duzu, we have been looking forward to this day for 30 years - President Aliyev