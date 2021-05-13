First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
Baku, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted a video footage from the gala concert of “ Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page.
The post on her official Instagram page says:
"Thanks God! Almighty God, always protect Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people!
With deep respect and love,
Your MEHRIBAN”.
Latest
A year ago, different music was played in Shusha, other actions were taking place here - President Aliyev
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from gala concert of “Kharibulbul” music festival on her Instagram page (VIDEO)
Indian Union Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI, Qatar finance body to develop accounting and entrepreneurship
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footages of fireworks organized in Shusha on her Instagram page (VIDEO)