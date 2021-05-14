Afghan president calls Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14
Trend:
Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev via phone on May 14, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani president.
