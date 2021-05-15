No provocative actions against Russian peacekeepers noted in Karabakh - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

Neither ceasefire violations in the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent's in Karabakh, nor provocative actions against the contingent servicemen have been recorded over the past week, Trend reports referring to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping continent continue to carry out the tasks of monitoring the observance of the ceasefire regime on the line of demarcation of the sides and ensuring the safety of traffic, transporting food and various goods along the Lachin corridor,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, all observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent are equipped with ‘Checkpoint’ fortifications designed to protect servicemen from small arms and shrapnel, as well as conduct all-round observation of the surrounding area.

“Besides, the personnel of the observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent carries out combat training and conducts training to prevent violations in planned manner, as well as a possible attack on the observation post," added the ministry.