It is Armenia that violates internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan - MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

Trend:

It is Armenia that violates the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

Abdullayeva was commenting on Armenia's claims about the latest tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, as well as Armenia's claims that Azerbaijan allegedly violated "the sovereign territory" of Armenia.

"These claims are completely unfounded. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has stated this matter, clarified the situation in connection with the border tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan," she said.

“First of all, I want to emphasize that the root cause of border problems is the illegal occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia until November 2020. It is Armenia that violates the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is only restoring its internationally recognized borders,” the MFA spokesperson said.

“As our official statements already pointed out, in connection with the improvement of weather conditions in the liberated districts of Azerbaijan bordering with Armenia, Azerbaijan continues to strengthen the system of border protection, carried out within the framework of its territorial integrity. This process is carried out based on maps defining the borderline between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which both sides have,” Abdullayeva said.

“We always respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders. Undoubtedly, mutual respect for these principles, building on this basis of good neighborly relations and well-intentioned launching of the delimitation/demarcation of borders is the only way to resolve any disputes that may arise. Armenia and Azerbaijan have just emerged from the war, therefore successful border demarcation and delimitation play a key role in ensuring peace and security,” she added.

“I would also like to emphasize that in recent months there have been disagreements between the parties on border issues, all of which have been resolved through negotiations between the parties to the trilateral statement. We believe that such differences should be resolved by political and diplomatic means," the spokesperson noted.

Commenting on the reaction of some members of the international community to the recent border tensions, Abdullayeva noted that the demarcation and delimitation of borders is a bilateral issue, a very complex and technical process.

“Of course, we understand the concern of third countries over the situation in the region, aimed at relieving tension. We believe that all fundamental causes and problems should be carefully investigated before making any statements on such a sensitive issue,” the MFA representative said.

“As known, as soon as tensions arose on the border, the leadership of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan immediately visited the region and began negotiations with the border guards of the opposite side. Appropriate measures are currently being taken to normalize the situation,” she stressed.

“Unfortunately, this technical issue has been exaggerated by provocative statements and a smear campaign against Azerbaijan. This destructive approach only serves to increase tensions. The inadequate reaction and provocative statements of Armenia are connected with the pre-election situation in this country. Armenia's attempts to use this issue as a political tool are unacceptable. Once again, I would like to say that Azerbaijan is fully committed to peace, security, and regional cooperation based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” Abdullayeva said.

“We recommend that the political and military circles of Armenia recognize the reality of the interstate border regime along the international border, prevent an unreasonable aggravation of the situation in the region and constructively resolve border issues with the Azerbaijani side through bilateral channels. Such cases can and should be resolved through mutual contacts between the respective border authorities of both sides,” she noted.

“Azerbaijan is committed to resolving tensions in the region, and we call on the opposite side to take appropriate steps for this," the spokesperson added.