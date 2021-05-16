Azerbaijan discloses date of next plenary parliamentary session
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The date of the next plenary session of the spring session of the Azerbaijani parliament has been announced, Trend reports on May 16.
It is scheduled for May 21.
Latest
Rising commodity prices create preconditions for potential strengthening of currencies in CIS - expert
Udi people always feel attention of Azerbaijani president, first lady - head of Albanian-Udi Christian community
Most temples belonging to Udi people are either in ruined or dilapidated condition. Therefore, we will restore them too - President Aliyev