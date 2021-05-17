Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of highway in Gabala district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for the construction of the Agdash - Zaragan (40 km) - Boyuk Pireli - Kichik Pireli - Khirhatala - Jigatelli - Khamzali highway in Gabala district on May 17.

In accordance with the order, five million manat ($2.9 million) has been allocated for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads from the Reserve Fund of the president of Azerbaijan envisaged in the state budget for 2021 to build the Agdash - Zaragan (40 km) - Boyuk Pireli - Kichik Pireli - Khirhatala - Jigatelli - Khamzali highway, connecting five settlements with a population of 7,000 people.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure the allocation of funds in the amount specified in this order. When distributing the state capital investments (investment expenditure) in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, the Ministry of Economy was instructed to ensure the allocation of the necessary funds to complete the construction of the highway specified in the order. The Cabinet of Ministers must solve the issues as part of the order.