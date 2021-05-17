Command-staff exercises start in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

Trend:

The command-staff exercises began in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan garrison by involving the formations and units of various types of troops in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the exercises, the formations and units involved in the exercises were raised on alert and taken to the destination areas.

To conceal the actions of the troops from the air reconnaissance of the imaginary enemy, camouflage was used. At the same time, special attention was paid to the creation of false positions and command posts.