Aide to Azerbaijani president met with EU Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, who is on a visit to Brussels, met with EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, EU Commissioner said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"With Hikmat Hajiyev Assistant to President Ilham Aliyev and Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Presidential Administration, discussed EU - Azerbaijan bilateral relations, EU assistance to Nagorno Karabakh, post COVID-19 economic recovery and TAP pipeline potential," reads the tweet.