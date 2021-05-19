Acting PM of Armenia considers Russia's proposal to demarcate borders with Azerbaijan as inappropriate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers Russia's proposal to demarcate the border with Azerbaijan as inappropriate, Trend reports citing Russian media.

According to him, against the background of the aggravation of the situation at the border, talks about demarcation "are being conducted out of place."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, that Russia proposed to create a joint commission to demarcate the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“By prior agreement with the parties, Russia offered to assist at the beginning of the delimitation and demarcation of the border, taking the initiative on the creation of a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for this purpose, in which the Russian Federation could take part as a consultant, mediator," added the minister.