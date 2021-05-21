Azerbaijan’s victory to make great contribution to stability in South Caucasus – Minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s victory will contribute to stability in the South Caucasus, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks during a meeting with the delegation led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Policy Center in Washington Efgan Nifti on May 20, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The minister of defense informed the guests about the military-political situation in the region, reforms carried out in the field of army development, as well as the contribution of Azerbaijan to international peace and security.

Hasanov noted that the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, which began with a counter-offensive operation ended with a glorious victory of the Azerbaijani troops under the command of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Emphasizing that the victory will contribute to stability in the South Caucasus, the minister of defense informed the guests about the measures taken by the Azerbaijani troops in the liberated territories.

In turn, the members of the delegation congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and wished healing to the wounded.

Noting that from the first day of the war they were closely following information about the battles, analyzing the operations conducted by various types of troops, the guests also stressed that military specialists from the US and other countries are deeply studying the experience, tactics and combat style of the Azerbaijani troops in this war.

Giving detailed information about the activity of the organization, the Chief Executive Officer of the center Efgan Nifti stressed the importance of the visit to Azerbaijan and the significance of such meetings in terms of mutual exchange of experience and on behalf of the staff expressed his gratitude to the defense minister.

During the meeting, Hasanov answered numerous questions of the guests.

Richard Hoagland and Robert Cekuta, the members of the Board of Directors of the Caspian Policy Center, as well as Major General US Army (Retired) Michael Repass also attended the meeting.