Dev't of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is key - former ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The development of transport infrastructure in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation is the key moment, former ambassador of the US to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told Trend.

Cekuta is on a visit to Baku to hold discussions on "South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospects for Cooperation" in the video format at Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

Commenting on the point about the restoration of transport communications in the South Caucasus under the November 10, 2020 statement, the former ambassador said that the developments in the term of transportation infrastructures in the liberated territories is for the good of the region.

"Development of transportation communication in the territory of Karabakh and liberated lands is also good for Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan," Cekuta added.

Regarding the fact that Armenian occupiers destroyed all Muslim monuments of culture in Azerbaijan, Cekuta said that this is the issue that is going to be examined.