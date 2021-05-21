Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in int'l exercises in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army will take part in the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 international search and rescue exercises, which will start on May 24 in Turkish Konya province, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the exercises by the military personnel of the Air Force and the Navy.

The exercises will last until June 4th.