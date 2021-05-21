Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in int'l exercises in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army will take part in the Anatolian Phoenix-2021 international search and rescue exercises, which will start on May 24 in Turkish Konya province, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Azerbaijan will be represented at the exercises by the military personnel of the Air Force and the Navy.
The exercises will last until June 4th.
Latest
Azerbaijani President addresses participants of int'l conference on 80th anniversary of oncological service in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani first VP shares post on World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (PHOTO)
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO)
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev