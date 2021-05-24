Media play big role in bringing truth to world - Turkish ambassador

Politics 24 May 2021 17:47 (UTC+04:00)
Media play big role in bringing truth to world - Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The media play a big role in bringing the truth to the world, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said at the presentation of the TURKIC.World digital project, jointly developed by Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports on May 24.

According to Bagci, during the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020, the media played an exceptional role in bringing the truth to the world.

He stressed that Turkey and Azerbaijan are united by an inseparable brotherhood.

"Friendship and brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan, the expression ‘one nation, two states’ was most clearly manifested in the victory in Karabakh. We must further develop this brotherhood, these relations, and media is the most important tool in this matter,” the diplomat said.

“This platform, jointly created by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group, is very important. Together you are doing great work, and this will make an important contribution to our development roadmap. We are ready to support you in this direction,” added Bagci.

Azerbaijan had liberated its territories from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war.

