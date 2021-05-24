Federal president of Federal Republic of Germany congratulates Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24
Trend:
Federal President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day.
