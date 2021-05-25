Now Azerbaijan and Turkey have single media platform - Media Development Agency CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The presentation of the TURKIC.World first digital project developed by Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group was held in Baku on May 24 within the development of the Memorandum of Understanding "On strategic cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey" approved on February 18, 2021 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov delivered a speech at the event, Trend reports.

While speaking at the event, Ismayilov stressed that during the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, no country rendered Azerbaijan such support as Turkey did.

While preparing reports from the war zone, media representatives, journalists from the fraternal country brought Azerbaijan’s voice of truth to the whole world.

“This solidarity inspired us even more, gave us additional strength,” the CEO of the Media Development Agency said. “Our goal is deeper and more comprehensive development of our relations in the field of media, as well as in the military, political, economic, cultural, educational and trade spheres. The main thing is that we will take all the steps together.”

“Azerbaijan and Turkey have a common position on all issues,” the CEO of the Media Development Agency added. "Today there are no countries in the world as close to each other as we are because we have a common history, common roots."

“In accordance with the decisions of the leaders of our countries, a delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev paid a visit to Istanbul in September 2020 to develop a media platform together with the media of the fraternal country,” CEO of the Media Development Agency said.

“The decision about the creation of a media platform was made during the visit,” Ismayilov said. “Just a few months later, a bill was approved on the adoption of a memorandum on strategic cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey."

“Thus, the creation of a common media platform between the two countries was confirmed,” the CEO of the Media Development Agency said. “Now Azerbaijan and Turkey have a single media platform, which is extremely important for our countries. The main activity in this sphere is the correct informing of the international community in international media and social networks."

Ismayilov added that this platform will allow conveying the truth about Azerbaijan to the world through the Turkish media, and in the same way, convey information from the Turkish media to the post-Soviet countries through the Azerbaijani media.

“Thanks to the joint work of our media, we will respond from a single front to the campaigns that are held to discredit our countries,” the CEO of the Media Development Agency said. “We must also work together to promote common cultural values of the Turkic-speaking countries.”

“Today the energy and transport map of Eurasia is being redrawn,” Ismayilov said. “The ambitious projects will be implemented thanks to our union. We believe that this will become an impetus for greater strengthening of the agreed positions."