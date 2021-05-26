We call on Armenia not to aggravate situation with false statements - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

The information spread by Armenia that on May 25, 2021, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces allegedly fired on positions in the Verin Shorja settlement of the Gekarkunik region of Armenia from the territory of the Kalbajar region is not true Trend reports citing the commentary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and the State Border Service said in a statement that the accusations were false and that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not open fire on Armenian territory.

Another lie spread by Armenia is an attempt by the other side to deliberately use the incident between its armed forces to aggravate the situation at the border checkpoint.

In general, the recent increase in casualties among the Armenian armed forces, including non-military casualties, highlights the need for appropriate investigations within the Armenian armed forces, including the latter.

We would like to emphasize that currently the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is stable and under control.

We call on the Armenian side not to aggravate the situation with false statements, and to hold constructive talks to resolve differences on these and other issues," the Ministry said.