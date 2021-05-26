Azerbaijan denies message on shelling Armenian territory by Azerbaijani border guards (UPDATE)

TITLE, TEXT REWRITTEN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Representative of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Colonel Murad Naghiyev answered questions regarding the message spread by Armenia's Ministry of Defense on May 25, Trend reports.

- On May 25, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia spread a message that the Armenian positions on the territory of the Verin Shorzha settlement of the Gegharkunik region were allegedly shelled from the territory of the Kalbajar region, as a result of which one soldier was killed. What can you say about this?

- The message on the shelling of the territory of Armenia by Azerbaijani border guards serving on the state border with Armenia is false. With regard to the information disseminated at 14:40 on May 25 by the Armenian side, the representatives of Russia contacted the Azerbaijani State Border Service and informed that, according to the information of Armenia, allegedly as a result of shots in the air fired by the military personnel from both sides, one soldier was wounded in the leg. There are no claims to the Azerbaijani side regarding this incident. After some time, it became known that the wound was received in the abdominal cavity, and the soldier died from the received wound. Subsequently, the Azerbaijani State Border Service received a message that the serviceman had died allegedly from a head wound. Naturally, this fact is an indicator that the message conveyed by the Armenian side to the representatives of Russia that the incident occurred as a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side, as well as everything, is written about it in the Armenian media, are completely absurd and false. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan declares with full responsibility that today units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces did not launch fire on the territory of Armenia.

- What is the current situation on the state border with Armenia?

- The situation on the state border with Armenia is stable and is under control of the Azerbaijani State Border Service. The State Border Service takes measures to promptly regulate all controversial issues, avoiding tensions, keep in touch with the representatives of Russia on a daily basis and take a constructive approach to resolve all emerging issues in order to eliminate tension.