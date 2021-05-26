Azerbaijani foreign minister discusses drug trafficking with UNODC head (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

Trend:

Head of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov met with Director-General/Executive Director of the UN Office at Vienna/UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Waly, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of cooperation relations between Azerbaijan and the UNODC.

The parties discussed the problems in the fight against drug trafficking, corruption and other types of transnational crime, and also agreed to implement projects for joint cooperation.

Besides, an exchange of views took place on the centers of the ASAN Service and the DOST centers, which have become a successful model of Azerbaijan in the fight against corruption, and the need to share this positive experience was emphasized.