Foundation of school destroyed by Armenians in Shusha was laid this month - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

The foundation of a school destroyed by the Armenians in Shusha was laid this month, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkey Ziya Selcuk, Trend reports.

“A new era has begun in our country. After the second Karabakh war, a period of recovery and reconstruction began. I will also present you a book describing the destruction Armenia unleashed in the liberated lands. You will see the extent to which our lands have been devastated. A master plan for the cities is now being prepared and schools will be built as part of these master plans. The foundation of a school destroyed by the Armenians in Shusha was laid this month. The groundbreaking ceremony of the school, which is a gift offered by Turkey, will also be a part of the visit by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the head of state said.