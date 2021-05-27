Vocational schools should be established in liberated lands - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Vocational schools should be established in liberated lands, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkey Ziya Selcuk, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan is at the start of a great creative process now, and the training of new qualified personnel is very important both in the liberated lands and throughout the country. Therefore, vocational schools should be established in liberated lands in accordance with the potential of those regions. Of course, we hope for the support of the Turkish side,” Azerbaijani president.

“I have already ordered that the subject of the second Karabakh war be included in history books in our educational programs, schools and universities. Our relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Education, are working on this issue to study our glorious history. Because the international media are still publishing false and distorted information about the second Karabakh war. Therefore, we must convey the true story based on facts both to our citizens and to the world. I do hope that this issue will be reflected in Turkish history books too, especially if we consider Turkey’s great political and moral support for Azerbaijan since the early hours of the war. My dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made statements from the first minutes and from the first hours, saying that Turkey stood by Azerbaijan. This was of great moral and political significance. In 44 days, Azerbaijan restored justice, its territorial integrity and ended 30 years of occupation,” President Aliyev said.

“Therefore, our young generation, of course, must know history the way it is. While I was a student, we were studying distorted history. The leaders of the Dashnak-Bolshevik gangs, who shed the blood of the Azerbaijani people, were portrayed as heroes. When I was in school and university, I read these books, these fake history books. We learned the real history after gaining independence. Heroes were portrayed as enemies and enemies as heroes. Therefore, we, the people who lived in the Soviet Union – I was 30 years old when the Soviet Union collapsed and I had completed my education – when we learned what harmful and fake history was presented to us. Therefore, in the current situation, we must show our ancient history, as well as our modern history, the way it is, and we will work together in this area,” the head of state said.