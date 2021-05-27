Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27
Trend:
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day.
"Esteemed Mr. President, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and to the people Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday - the Republic Day," Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said.
"I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan lasting prosperity and development under your wise leadership," Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi added.
