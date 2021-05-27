While I was student, we were studying distorted history - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

While I was a student, we were studying distorted history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Minister of National Education of the Republic of Turkey Ziya Selcuk, Trend reports.

“Our young generation, of course, must know history the way it is. While I was a student, we were studying distorted history. The leaders of the Dashnak-Bolshevik gangs, who shed the blood of the Azerbaijani people, were portrayed as heroes. When I was in school and university, I read these books, these fake history books. We learned real history after gaining independence. Heroes were portrayed as enemies and enemies as heroes. Therefore, we, the people who lived in the Soviet Union – I was 30 years old when the Soviet Union collapsed and I had completed my education – when we learned what harmful and fake history was presented to us. Therefore, in the current situation, we must show our ancient history, as well as our modern history, the way it is, and we will work together in this area,” the head of state said.