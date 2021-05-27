Military attachés informed about Armenia's provocation on state border with Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Today the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense organized a briefing for military attachés of foreign countries accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the briefing, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of Ministry of Defense, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov informed the guests in detail about activities carried out by reconnaissance-sabotage groups of the Armenian Armed Forces in Kalbajar district of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border on May 27, the crossing the state border by sabotage groups, as well as about their attempt to mine the territories of Azerbaijan and commit other provocations.

Major General Mahmudov noted that the Azerbaijani side immediately and objectively informed the public about the incident on the state border.

Unlike Azerbaijan, Armenia was engaged in spreading contradictious misinformation to distract both the domestic audience and the international community from the true nature of the issue.

"I would like to emphasize that the provocation committed by Armenia was purposeful and took place within the sovereign borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Major General Mahmudov stated. “The tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border must be resolved only by means of negotiations, as well as delimitation and demarcation of the border."

At the end of the briefing, Major General Mahmudov answered the guests’ questions.