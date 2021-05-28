Azerbaijani PM meets with Belarusian counterpart
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28
Trend:
Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov, Trend reports.
During the meeting, Golovchenko congratulated Asadov on the occasion of May 28 - Republic Day in Azerbaijan.
Before the meeting of the heads of the CIS governments, today, in Minsk, the prime minister of Belarus met with the participants of the meeting, in which the prime minister of Azerbaijan also took part.
During the day, the meeting participants are expected to be received by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, followed by a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governments.
