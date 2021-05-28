Armenia should listen to Azerbaijan, provide maps of minefields - Russian analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Klavdia Romakayeva - Trend:

Armenia should listen to Azerbaijan and start cooperating, first of all, starting by unblocking communications, as well as handing over minefield maps in order to start developing infrastructure in the region, Darya Grevtsova, a political scientist, Deputy Director of the Russian Institute for Political Studies, told Trend.

“Cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkey will give Armenia significant political benefits, as well as benefits for its people, as new jobs will be created, new business projects will appear, and it will be safer to live in cooperation. There will be no need to spend money on any military support, but on the contrary, it will be possible to direct the entire budget to the economy and development of the region. Of course, Azerbaijan is ready for this, and Armenia should listen to Azerbaijan and start active cooperation. Russia is striving for the same, saying that there is no other alternative to a peace agreement, and only in this way is it possible to restore the entire region, and Armenia as a whole,” the political scientist stressed.

According to Grevtsova, the Armenians cannot recover from the defeat in the second Karabakh war.

“Armenians cannot put up with this in any way. Political uncertainty always leads to lack of stability not only in the country's politics but also in the economy and in other public spheres. Such turbulence is difficult, first of all, for the incumbent authorities, since their rating drops significantly, and elections are ahead. All this may not have the best effect on what Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was doing during the years of his rule,” she said.

Grevtsova added that the economic crisis that now reigns in Armenia must be dealt with, and all this is possible thanks to the trilateral agreement signed on November 10, 2020.