OSCE MG Co-Chairs call on Azerbaijan, Armenia to negotiate for borders delimitation

Politics 28 May 2021 22:05 (UTC+04:00)
OSCE MG Co-Chairs call on Azerbaijan, Armenia to negotiate for borders delimitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

Trend:
The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and to begin negotiations to delimitate and demarcate the border, the statement of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs said, Trend reports.

The Co-Chairs note with concern several recent reports of incidents on the non-demarcated Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
“The use or threat of force to resolve border disputes is not acceptable,” said the statement.

The Co-Chairs express their readiness to assist in advancing the process of delimitation and demarcation and call on the parties to implement in full the commitments undertaken under with the November 10 ceasefire declaration Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported earlier that a reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian Armed Forces undertook an attempt to enter Azerbaijan’s territory in the direction of the Yukhary Ayrim settlement of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district near the state border on May 27.

The group attempted to carry out reconnaissance sabotage operations and terrorist activities aimed at mining roads. It was detected. As a result of immediate operational measures, 6 Armenian servicemen who tried to mine the roads leading to the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the border were besieged, rendered harmless, and detained.

According to the Foreign Ministry, recently Armenia has been pursuing a policy of deliberately aggravating the situation on the border with Azerbaijan.

The transfer of the reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces to the territory of Azerbaijan, attempts at mining and sabotage are regarded as terrorist and provocative actions, the ministry said.

"While the mines laid by Armenia pose a threat to Azerbaijan, the sabotage committed on the Azerbaijani territory by a group of Armenian saboteurs and the next attempts to mine roads could become a serious threat to the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians," the ministry noted. "Azerbaijan stands for the elimination of tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border through negotiations and supports the calls of the international community for the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries. Attempts aimed at violating the border of Azerbaijan are unacceptable."

"Armenia must stop actions aimed at escalating tensions on the border of the two countries and respect the borders of the neighboring state," added the ministry.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgian biotech company to increase bacteriophage production capacity with EU, FAO support
Georgian biotech company to increase bacteriophage production capacity with EU, FAO support
Georgia remains positive about sustainable development of tourism industry
Georgia remains positive about sustainable development of tourism industry
Georgia, Malta eye to promote cooperation in field of tourism
Georgia, Malta eye to promote cooperation in field of tourism
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Nigeria imports over 580-mln USD worth of cassava by-products annually Economy 22:42
OSCE MG Co-Chairs call on Azerbaijan, Armenia to negotiate for borders delimitation Politics 22:05
German gov't funds hydrogen projects with over 8 bln euros Economy 21:28
It is great happiness for us to come to Azerbaijan for World Championship - gymnasts from Brazil Society 20:33
Baku awards winners of World Cup in aerostep program (PHOTO) Society 20:27
First place at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in aerotep program taken by team from Russia Society 20:25
Baku holds ceremony of awarding winners of World Cup in aerobics among trios and in individual program for women (PHOTO) Society 20:20
Turkish athlete wins gold in individual program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 20:17
Trio from Bulgaria wins gold at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 20:15
Final competition of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 18:37
Lithuanian athlete happy to participate in 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 18:35
Azerbaijan solemnly celebrates Republic Day in Karabakh's Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:02
Best moments of second day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:59
Ukrainian gymnasts grateful to Azerbaijan for opportunity to prove themselves Society 17:40
Winners in team competition of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships awarded in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:34
Chamber of Commerce talks Iran-Poland trade prospects Business 17:32
President of Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 17:28
Azerbaijani team reaches finals of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku (PHOTO) Society 17:28
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:52
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in 'Aero dance' program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO) Society 16:49
Georgian biotech company to increase bacteriophage production capacity with EU, FAO support Business 16:47
Georgia remains positive about sustainable development of tourism industry Business 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 242 more COVID-19 cases, 392 recoveries Society 16:37
Azerbaijan releases new footage shot during second Karabakh war (VIDEO) Politics 16:27
Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Turkey up by 16% Oil&Gas 16:24
Deposits in Azerbaijani banks slightly up Finance 15:58
Azerbaijani gymnast reaches final at 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku Society 15:36
Baku Metro to purchase new wagons Economy 15:34
Armenia responsible for escalation in region - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 15:32
Grand Duke of Luxembourg congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 15:31
Shah Deniz 1: Possible options before prolonging contract with Turkey Oil&Gas 15:28
Georgia, Malta eye to promote cooperation in field of tourism Business 14:59
Azerbaijani Air Force servicemen carrying out flights as part of exercises in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 14:55
Uzbekistan to organize industrial hub for mechanical and electrical engineering Uzbekistan 14:53
ADB, AIIB to provide loan for Uzbekistan to counter COVID-19 Finance 14:48
Poland to take active part in dev't of Georgia's renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 14:46
Peruvian investment corporation expresses interest in starting business in Georgia Business 14:44
Backed by USAID, Georgia looks to establish Tourism Support Fund Business 14:35
Finalists among mixed pairs at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku announced Society 14:33
Georgia's leading electricity provider reveals revenue losses for 2020 Business 14:31
Trade turnover between Turkey, Azerbaijan increases Turkey 14:23
Two dead, 10 believed missing from capsized boat off Florida US 14:21
Israeli gift tech platform Snappy raises $70m Israel 14:19
Norway's largest pension company to make $245 mln 'dark green' investment Europe 14:15
Azerbaijan sees y-o-y growth in total bank deposits of population Finance 14:10
Cargoes from Africa reoriented to TMTM route through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan Transport 14:09
Putin congratulates Bashar al-Assad on his victory at Syria’s presidential elections Russia 14:08
How might Shah Deniz I contract be renegotiated? Oil&Gas 14:02
Turkmenistan increases vegetable production Business 13:59
Second day of 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships starts in Baku (PHOTO) Society 13:55
Bulgarian gymnast talks organization of 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku Society 13:53
Qatar strengthens heat stress protection for workers Arab World 13:51
Azerbaijan creating Industry Park in Aghdam city upon presidential decree Politics 13:35
Iran allocates funds to solve water problems in some provinces Business 13:33
Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums to be created in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13:32
Azerbaijani president visits Shahbulag Fortress in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13:30
Azerbaijani president visits Giyasli Mosque in Aghdam city (PHOTO) Politics 13:30
Azerbaijani president takes part in laying foundation for restoration of Aghdam city (PHOTO) Politics 13:29
Bank lending in Baku and Azerbaijani districts down Finance 13:25
President of Kazakhstan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day Politics 13:20
Turkmenistan, Israel discuss prospects for co-op in number of areas Business 13:18
Azerbaijani president lays foundation for new building of school in Aghdam district (PHOTO) Politics 13:18
Ukrainian Bees Airline eyes launching flights to Uzbekistan Transport 13:15
President Aliyev visits spot of Karabakh khanate founder's palace in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 13:15
Uzbekistan, Malaysia aim to set up working group to co-op in agriculture sector Uzbekistan 13:12
Azerbaijan doubles export of plastic, plastic products Business 13:03
Azerbaijan's president attends groundbreaking ceremony for first residential building in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 12:56
Azerbaijani president takes part in ceremony of laying foundation of Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO) Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani president attends tree-planting ceremony in Aghdam city forest park (PHOTO) Politics 12:51
President Ilham Aliyev attends groundbreaking ceremony for Barda-Aghdam highway (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
Indian ships join fight against blaze on S'pore-flagged vessel Other News 12:45
Azerbaijan unveils oil export volume to Ireland Oil&Gas 12:42
COVID-19: French President Macron reiterates support, solidarity with India Other News 12:42
Armenia should listen to Azerbaijan, provide maps of minefields - Russian analyst Politics 12:40
US-India partnership will help end COVID-19 pandemic, says Jake Sullivan Other News 12:38
Covid 2nd wave on downswing, cases declining for 20 days: Govt Other News 12:30
IIT Mandi Study Reveals Structure Of Key Protein In Covid Virus Other News 12:28
S. Korean province interested in establishing long-term partnership with Uzbek region Uzbekistan 12:26
India Ensured Medicine Supply To 123 Nations Amid Covid Pandemic: Health Minister Other News 12:26
Government expects speedy launch of single-dose Sputnik Light Other News 12:24
EU foreign ministers to visit three countries of Caucasus Georgia 12:21
Pfizer, Moderna, J&J: When will foreign vaccines be available in India? Other News 12:21
Azerbaijan shows footage from Hasanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Society 12:18
Trade Ministry discloses Turkey's foreign trade turnover in April 2021 Turkey 12:15
Azerbaijan's proactive e-gov services help increase state websites' audience ICT 12:09
Baku Metro to operate within Cabinet of Ministers recommendations Society 12:03
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:57
Azerbaijani PM meets with Belarusian counterpart Politics 11:43
Azerbaijan names share of household sector in total lending Finance 11:42
British company considers setting electrical products output in Uzbek FEZ Uzbekistan 11:41
UAE to fund construction of perinatal hospital in Uzbekistan Finance 11:24
Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - MoD Politics 11:24
Turkmenistan considering opening of branch of Afghan bank - MFA Business 11:15
Azerbaijan publishes 4M2021 data on non-oil exports to Switzerland Business 11:14
Georgian PM discusses ways of attracting investments with business representatives Business 11:13
Thales improving economic, technical performance of Baku Metro lines Economy 10:55
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 10:52
Turkey's furniture export to Iran up Turkey 10:50
Modern street lighting systems to be installed in several Azerbaijani cities Society 10:44
Azerbaijani banks multiply mortgage lending y-o-y - Central Bank Finance 10:43
All news