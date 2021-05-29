Azerbaijani president attends opening of new building of Ministry of Economy (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29
Trend:
A new administrative building of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy was commissioned on May 29, Trend reports.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a new building.
Latest
Czech deputy health minister, business delegation visiting Georgia to discuss cooperation in medical field
Baku holds ceremony of awarding winners of World Cup in aerobics among trios and in individual program for women (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani team reaches finals in 'Aero dance' program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)