Foreign bloggers visit Aghdam Drama Theater in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 30
Trend:
The visit of foreign bloggers to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation continues, Trend’s Karabakh bureau said.
The bloggers from eight countries visited the Aghdam Drama Theater and viewed its destroyed building.
The visit of foreign bloggers, who are in Azerbaijan, to Aghdam city within the Show Me Azerbaijan project began on May 30.
