Azerbaijan's MoD instructs military unit commanders to suppress Armenia's provocations

The command of the military units deployed in the territories of Azerbaijan previously liberated from Armenian occupation has been instructed to take decisive steps and immediate measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said, Trend reports citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The minister made the remark at a staff meeting on May 31.

The meeting was attended by deputy defense ministers, commanders of military services, chiefs of the main directorates, directorates, and services of the ministry. Commanders of units and formations stationed in the liberated territories and other officials were also involved in the work of the meeting via video communication.

The colonel-general analyzed the situation that has developed in recent days as a result of provocations by the Armenian Armed Forces on the Kalbajar and Lachin sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

The minister brought to the attention of the meeting participants the tasks and instructions set by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev regarding the operational situation.

Having especially noted the issues related to the organization of service and combat activities, the defense minister instructed the command of the military units deployed in the liberated territories to take decisive steps and immediate measures to suppress the provocations of Armenia.