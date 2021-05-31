Last year, WHO hailed Azerbaijan as exemplary country in fighting pandemic - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

We have launched immunization campaign since mid-January this year using 99.94 percent “Sinovac” vaccines and the rest AstraZeneca and Sputnik vaccines. Two million vaccine doses have already been administered, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the 74-th videoconference session of the highest governing body of the World Health Organization - the World Health Assembly titled "Ending the current pandemic and preventing the next one by building a healthier, safer and fairer world", Trend reports.

“This number constitutes 20 percent of our total population. All the citizens above 18 years old can get vaccinated voluntarily. COVID-19 passports are issued for those vaccinated."

"We welcome the designation of 2021 as the Year of Health and Care Workers," the president said. "Azerbaijan has very fruitful cooperation with the World Health Organization. Last year, the World Health Organization hailed Azerbaijan as an exemplary country in fighting the pandemic."

"Azerbaijan has always propagated the importance of demonstrating a committed global solidarity to overcome the pandemic," the president said. "In its capacity, as the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has initiated a number of global initiatives, in particular the holding of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in May 2020, and convening the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the level of the heads of state and government in December 2020 which was supported by more than 150 States."

"Azerbaijan has made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million and provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries with regard to coronavirus," the president said.