Azerbaijani president delivers speech at 74-th WHO videoconference session
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31
Trend:
The 74-th videoconference session of the highest governing body of the World Health Organization - the World Health Assembly titled "Ending the current pandemic and preventing the next one by building a healthier, safer and fairer world" was held from May 24 through May 31, Trend reports on May 31.
At the invitation of Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered speech at the closing ceremony of the videoconference session on May 31.
