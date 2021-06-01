Azerbaijan shows footage from Damirchidam village in liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO)

Politics 1 June 2021 09:38 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan shows footage from Damirchidam village in liberated Kalbajar (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has shared footage from the Damirchidam village of Kalbajar district, liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on June 1 referring to a source in the ministry.

The footage:

