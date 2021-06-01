Azerbaijani First VP congratulates children on International Children's Day (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 12:54)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on June 1- International Children's Day, Trend reports.

“Today is June 1-International Children's Day," Mehriban Aliyeva's post on her official Instagram page says. "I sincerely congratulate all the children on this bright, beautiful day! I wish every child on earth good health, love, happy days, carefree childhood, and happy life! May the Almighty protect children from all troubles and evils!”