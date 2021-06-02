One of Armenian detainees personally tortured me - former Azerbaijani captive (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 13:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

While I was in Armenian captivity, terrorist Ludwig Mkrtchyan personally tortured me, traces of torture are still visible, said Garib Rovshanoglu, a recognized victim in the criminal case of Armenian terrorists Ludwig Mkrtchyan and Alyosha Khosrovyan, Trend reports.

"Traces of those tortures are still visible. I had a fractured sternum, there were also marks on my head. I was tortured a lot. Therefore, I am here. Ludwig Mkrtychyan recognized me as soon as he saw me. He worked there as a translator from the Azerbaijani language, and also tortured us," said Rovshanoglu.

"Today he says in the court that he does not speak Azerbaijani, but when I was in captivity, he spoke to us in Azerbaijani," said Rovshanoglu.

Thanks to the measures taken by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Armenian armed forces were expelled from Azerbaijani territory. No weapons were used during their expulsion.

“The penetration of the Armenian Armed Forces into the territory of Azerbaijan is yet another provocation, and the responsibility for this lies entirely with the Armenian side. What happened once again shows that despite the calls of the international community and the Azerbaijani side to resolve border issues through negotiations and dialogue, Armenia is aimed at aggravating the situation on the state border with Azerbaijan. Attempts to violate the state border of Azerbaijan and the penetration of the Armenian armed forces into its territory will continue to be suppressed by decisive actions. Armenia must respect the borders and territorial integrity of neighboring states and stop provocations that can aggravate the situation in the region,” the statement said.

