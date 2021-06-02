French president's statement on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is biased - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

France has always taken a pro-Armenian position, Azerbaijani MP Afat Hasanova told Trend on June 2.

According to Hasanova, after Azerbaijan’s liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh war (from late Sept. to early Nov.2020), France has already begun openly showing its pro-Armenian position contrary to the principles of international law and justice.

The country’s President Emmanuel Macron makes unacceptable statements about the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, recognized by the UN and other international organizations, of which France is also a member, the MP said.

“The French president made an absurd and biased statement that ‘Azerbaijan must leave the sovereign territory of Armenia’. First, it’s a pity that the president of a country like France made such an unfounded and biased statement, which is the support of the occupier. The statement of Macron undermines the prestige of France in the international arena and opposes its state policy,” she noted.

“As I have already noted, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been recognized by UN resolutions and the international community. During the Second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan returned its internationally recognized territories, and today the delimitation and demarcation of the state border continue,” Hasanova further said. “The process is carried out legally, on the basis of maps of the former Soviet Union, including the territories defined in the Helsinki Final Act. Any law violation is out of the question.”

“The UN also recognized the territory of Azerbaijan within the borders indicated on these maps. Perhaps Macron knows all this, but he is biased towards Azerbaijan, taking a pro-Armenian position,” she added. “If the French presidents are so fond of justice, then why did they, including Macron, not make a statement that the Armenian army should leave the territory of Azerbaijan when 20 percent of our lands were under occupation? This is because they weren’t supporters of justice and stood for the occupation.”

Besides, according to the MP, the biased statement by Macron reduces to zero the likelihood that France will take a fair position as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group (MG), and makes its further activities in the MG unnecessary.

"How can a country that has openly taken a pro-Armenian position to be a mediator and co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group? Thanks to its power, the Supreme Commander and the army, Azerbaijan has liberated its lands from occupation and will continue to restore justice, and Macron's biased statements won’t prevent this," concluded Hasanova.