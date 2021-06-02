Ruling parties of Azerbaijan, Turkey sign letter of intent (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

The ruling parties of Azerbaijan and Turkey signed a protocol of intent on cooperation, Trend reports.

The protocol was signed by Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir Budagov and First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus.

The letter of intent was signed during the visit of the YAP delegation to Turkey.

At the meeting held at the central headquarters of the Justice and Development Party in Ankara, the real situation was highly assessed and prospects for ties and cooperation between the ruling political parties of the two fraternal countries were discussed.

After the signing ceremony, Budagov and Kurtulmus held a joint press conference.

Within the framework of the visit, which will last until June 3, other meetings of party delegations will be held, as well as issues of cooperation between youth associations and audit commissions of YAP and the Justice and Development Party of Turkey will be discussed.