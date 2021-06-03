Criminal case of Armenian soldiers detained in Azerbaijan transferred to proceedings (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

The criminal case of members of the Armenian Armed Forces who committed terrorist and other criminal acts in Azerbaijan, has been transferred to proceedings, Trend reports on June 3.

The criminal case against 14 people will be handled in the proceedings of Judge Afgan Hajiyev in the Supreme Court of Grave Crimes. The preparatory session of the court will take place in the coming days.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service against members of Armenian armed groups who committed provocative terrorist and other criminal acts against Azerbaijani military personnel and civilians has been completed.