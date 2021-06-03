Criminal case of Armenian soldiers detained in Azerbaijan transferred to proceedings (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 09:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

The criminal case of members of the Armenian Armed Forces, who committed terrorist and other criminal acts in Azerbaijan, has been transferred to proceedings, Trend reports on June 3.

The criminal case against 14 people will be handled in the proceedings of Judge Afgan Hajiyev in the Supreme Court of Grave Crimes. The preparatory session of the court will take place in the coming days.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service against members of Armenian armed groups who committed provocative terrorist and other criminal acts against Azerbaijani military personnel and civilians has been completed.

The investigation determined that a group of people, consisting of citizens of Armenia, illegally acquiring firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not provided for by law.

Members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on November 26-27, 2020 as an organized group, took up combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Khojavand district’s Hadrut village.

They carried out attacks on enterprises, institutions and organizations, as well as on individuals, organized explosions, fires and other terrorist acts posing a threat to the life and health of people, capable of causing significant property damage or leading to other socially dangerous consequences, with the aim of disrupting public safety, sowing panic among the population or influencing decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

The criminal case was initiated in connection with the above facts against the members of the illegal armed group - Grach Avakyan, Gegam Serobyan and others, under the following articles of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code:

214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons);

228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, accessories for them, ammunition, explosives and explosives devices committed by an organized group), 279.2 (attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or on individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and;

318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or by an organized group).

The investigation of the criminal case was completed and together with the indictment, approved by the deputy prosecutor general of Azerbaijan, was sent for consideration to the court.