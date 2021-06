BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said, Trend reports on June 4 citing AzTV.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, were killed in a mine explosion while on duty.