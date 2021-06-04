Azerbaijan disseminates information on death of journalists in mine explosion in Kalbajar district (UPDATE)

(first version posted on 13:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, AZERTAC, and AzTV have shared a joint statement in connection with the death of journalists as a result of a mine explosion, Trend reports.

The film crews of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) operate in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. These groups are filming settlements destroyed by the Armenian Armed Forces in the liberated territories.

"The car with the members of the film crew hit a mine planted on the road in Susuzlug village of Kalbajar district on June 4," the statement said. "As a result, AZERTAC correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov were killed, some people were wounded."

"May Allah rest the souls of the dead, we express our deep condolences to their families, we wish speedy recovery to the wounded," the statement says.