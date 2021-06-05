Landmines pose ongoing threat to civilians in Azerbaijani liberated territories - Human Rights Watch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Landmines pose an ongoing threat to civilians in territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Associate Director, Europe and Central Asia Division, Human Rights Watch, Giorgi Gogia said, Trend reports citing Gogia’s Tweet.

“Three civilians reportedly killed by an anti-tank mine near Kalbajar in Azerbaijan. Particularly concerning if mine was newly laid or directly targeting civilians. Landmines pose an ongoing threat to civilians and hinder post-conflict recovery efforts,” he wrote.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.